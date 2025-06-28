Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 28 (PTI) As many as 40 fishermen who got stranded in the sea following engine failure of their boat, were rescued and brought safely to the shores in Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday, authorities said.

The fishermen who went fishing in an inboard boat from Chettuva harbour here met with a tough situation. However, the swift intervention of the rescue team of the Fisheries Marine Enforcement ensured their safe return, an official statement said here.

All the stranded fishermen were hailing from Kazhimbram and Valappad areas in the district and the boat was owned by a local man, it said.

A message was received at the Azhikode Fisheries Station on Friday afternoon that a fishing boat and its workers were stranded in the sea following engine failure.

Based on the direction of Fisheries Assistant Director Dr C Seema, the rescue team launched their mission and rescued the stranded fishermen, the statement added.

