Bengaluru, June 28: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages across several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, 2025, citing urgent emergency maintenance work. The planned disruptions are expected to impact over 100 areas across the city, and BESCOM has issued a public advisory urging residents to make necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

The power agency is reportedly undertaking some scheduled quarterly maintenance works, due to which areas coming under the 66/11 kilovolt (kV) A station are expected to be affected. The BESCOM is known to schedule more outages during the weekend when the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter, as many residents are on leave from work. Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

Power Cut Schedule – Sunday, June 29 (10 AM to 5:30 PM)

Power supply will be temporarily suspended in central Bengaluru and the Peenya division. Key areas affected include Seshadri Road, Gandhi Nagar, Seshadripuram, Cubbonpet, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Malleswaram, and others. In the Peenya Division, localities like Kempaiah Garden, HMT Layout, Jalahalli Cross, ISRO Cross, Philips Company area, and BSF quarters will be affected. Chennai Power Cut: Parts of City To Face 5-Hour Power Outage on June 4 and 5 Due to Maintenance Work, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

High-security zones and institutional areas such as SC Road, KG Road (partial), Hospital Road, Khanija Bhavan, Chief Secretary’s Residence, and Apollo Hospital area will also face disruptions.

Power Cut Schedule – Monday, June 30 (10 AM to 4 PM)

Outages will affect southern localities including Forum Mall, Prestige Falcon City, Doddakallasandra, Kanakapura Road, Narayana Nagara, Jyothi Layout, Basavaraj Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Road, Sarjapur Lake, and Chunchaghatta Village.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to charge devices, store water, and plan essential tasks in advance to cope with the temporary inconvenience.

For updates and detailed lists, citizens can check BESCOM’s official communication channels. BESCOM has assured that the maintenance work is crucial for long-term service reliability and apologised for the disruption.

