Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): The possible rebel menace, the Congress faced in Kerala Assembly polls was snubbed by the intervention of party leader Oommen Chandy, but the state leadership was taken off guard as a rebel candidate Niyaz Bharati filed nomination against Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad Assembly constituency.

Bharati, a former state vice-president of the Youth Congress and an executive member of the KPCC has filed his candidature, hours before the deadline ends for filing nomination papers.

He said that his contest was against injustice and inequality in the Congress candidates list.

Chennithala is contesting from Haripad where he is facing LDF's R Sajilal (CPI) and former BJP district president K Soman.

Meanwhile, Chandy after taking into confidence a possible rebel candidate in Pathanamthitta met Congress dissenters in Irikkur in Kannur on Friday.

Though no rebel Congress candidates have filed nominations in both constituencies, efforts are on to pacify those who are against the official candidate.

After reaching Irikkur, Chandy who held a discussion with Congress leaders who resigned said, "I came here to have a discussion with a section of Congress workers who opposed and protested (against official Congress candidate). I met them and I will convey their feelings to the Congress leadership. I will hold a discussion with K Sudhakaran and I will be meeting Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran tomorrow (Saturday)," he said.

Chandy's visit to Irikkur gains prominence as 23 district Congress committee office bearers, seven-block Congress presidents, and Mahila Congress office leaders resigned against the candidature of Sajeev Joseph, which also includes KPCC General Secretary Sonny Sebastian, whose name according to reports was suggested instead of Joseph by leaders from the district.

In Pathanamthitta, former district Congress committee president Mohan Raj who was at loggerheads with the party regarding candidates selection was wooed back to the fold after Chandy convinced him to put an end to possible rebel candidates on the last day of filing nomination.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

