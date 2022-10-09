Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge: 67 Booths Set Up for Congress Presidential Election.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Rape Survivor Delivers Baby Through C-Section at Medical College in Meerut.

"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)