New Delhi, October 9: After the date of withdrawal of nominations for the Congress presidential poll, the party now has two contestants -- Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge -- for the October 17 polls, in which 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party's central election authority (CEA) has said.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA, said, "In AICC also there will be a booth, especially for all senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi then we will make arrangements here as well, they can also vote here in AICC." Rahul Gandhi Attacks On BJP's Comment, Says 'Calling Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor Remote Control Is Insulting'.

A camp booth will be set up for Rahul Gandhi and others who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "So the process of campaigning for these candidates starts from Saturday onwards, officially, although they have already started the campaign earlier, because, I mean, they seem to have decided not to withdraw from the contest. Technically, according to the constitution, we have to provide them with a seven day withdrawal period." Congress President Election 2022: Mallikarjun Kharge Vows 50 Percent of Party Posts for Youngsters As per Udaipur Declaration.

The election will take place on October 17 in every state capital. Time is between 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The vote will be by the secret ballot. All the ballet boxes will be brought to the AICC headquarters and then, on October 19 the counting of votes will start and the result will be declared as soon as the counting gets over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).