Meerut, October 9: A 12-year-old rape victim gave birth to a baby boy at the medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The medical college administration confirmed that the mother and the child were healthy.

Medical college principal Dr R.K. Gupta said that the girl, a Class 7 student, who lives in Ghaziabad's Khoda police station area, was admitted to the medical college on October 1 and she gave birth through C-Section.

Her family members told reporters that a 19-year-old boy living in their apartment had threatened and raped her multiple times. His brother aged 21, too, had raped her after threatening that they will kill her parents if she did not heed to their demand. UP Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Abducted, Gang-Raped by Three Persons in Sultanpur, Accused Still Absconding.

The family also alleged that a 16-year-old girl living with the two brothers had handed the victim over to another man for money, who also took sexual advantage of her. After the victim's relatives learnt about her trauma, they lodged a police complaint. The victim's parents have sought capital punishment for the accused.

According to the family, the victim did not exhibit any sign of pregnancy and she remained normal till the time of delivery. While bringing her to the hospital, she was told that she had a kidney stone and that she had to undergo a surgical procedure. UP Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend, Her Father For Breaking Up With Him in Etah, Arrested.

Inspector in-charge of Khoda police station Altaf Ansari said the family had lodged a complaint on September 5 against the two brothers, the girl living with them, and a 35-year-old man. All of them have been arrested and a chargesheet has been filed against them in the court, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).