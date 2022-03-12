Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran on Saturday warned the party members that strict action will be taken against those who are insulting Congress leaders on social media.

His statement came in the wake of a social media campaign allegedly by the Congress workers in Kerala targeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal over the party's electoral failure in five states.

In a press release Sudhakaran said, "After the elections in five states, it has been noticed in Kerala that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal are being attacked on social media. KPCC is monitoring this. It cannot be accepted."

He said that the Congress leadership will look into the reasons for the election defeat and make the necessary changes. "Discussing on social media will party more weaken. Party workers should recognize this and refrain from such activities," he added.

The Kerala chief said that the workers and leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal have worked day and night for the victory of the Congress party in the elections held in five states while adding that the tendency to put the responsibility of failure to someone's shoulders cannot accept.

"Everyone has a collective responsibility for successes and failures. Responding publicly on social media in a way that defames leaders can be considered as a breach of discipline. The Congress party fully ensures democracy inside the party. Criticisms and comments should be discussed in party forums. Organizational action will be taken against those who respond publicly in social media," Sudhakaran added.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

