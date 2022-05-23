Kiran Kumar being taken out of Kollam court (Photo/ANI)

Kollam (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Kollam Additional Sessions court on Monday found suspended government employee Kiran Kumar guilty under various sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow.

Kumar was dismissed from government service after his wife Vismaya died by suicide allegedly due to torture by his husband demanding more dowry.

"The major offences charged with 304 B, 498A, harassment and abetment of suicide. His bail bond stands cancelled. The sentence will be known on the next hearings," G Mohan Raj, Public Prosecutor told ANI.

The prosecution case is that Vismaya was tortured by her husband for dowry from the ninth day of their marriage. As many as 42 witnesses were examined and the prosecution said that they have evidence in the form of chats between Vismaya and her friend.

"We are happy that the verdict made by the court is in accordance with the sections we found in the investigation. It is a good verdict. I have nothing to say about the punishment. It is upto court," said Raj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sasthamcotta.

"Court has found that he is hundred per cent guilty. All evidence is on phone. This punishment is a message to our society," said Vismaya's father Vikraman Nair.

Kiran Kumar was working as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Motor Vehicle Department of Kerala while his wife Vismaya S V was a 22-year-old BAMS student.

The department enquiry found Kumar guilty under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The departmental action was taken under Kerala Civil Service Rule, 1960.

Kumar's wife Vismaya died by suicide in August 2021 upon being tortured by him for dowry. Kumar was working in the Motor vehicle department was found guilty in the departmental inquiry. (ANI)

