Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare KT Jaleel, challenging a report of the state Lokayukta which had found him guilty of nepotism and favouritism.

A division bench comprising Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu affirmed the Lokayukta report. The Lokayukta had declared that Jaleel was unfit to continue as a Minister, for violation of his oath of office.

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel had resigned from his position on April 13 after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the Lokayukta finding him guilty of "allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of Oath of Office" and has ordered that "he should not continue to hold the post held by him as a Member of the Council of Ministers.

The findings by the Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Harul Ul Rashid are based on a complaint against the Minister, which accused him of misusing his office to appoint his relative KT Adeeb as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)