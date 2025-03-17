Kochi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the state government's order appointing a judicial commission to investigate the Munambam land dispute.

The court observed that the state government had issued the order appointing the commission, headed by former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, without applying its mind and had acted mechanically.

It also clarified that there was no public interest in constituting the commission, affirming that the appointment was illegal.

The court further noted that the state government had failed to provide an adequate explanation for appointing the panel.

In November last year, the state government set up the judicial commission to ascertain land ownership in the disputed area.

The Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedhi, Ernakulam, challenged the state's order in the High Court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticised the state government for its handling of the Munambam issue.

"The government has intentionally delayed a matter that could have been resolved in 10 minutes to create tension between two communities," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following the HC order, the BJP stated that a permanent solution to the issue would be possible only by amending the Waqf Bill.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan urged the opposition UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF to support the Waqf Bill amendment in Parliament if they stood with the residents of Munambam.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

