Mumbai, March 17: Are you one of the students who are tasked with presenting important news headlines in the school assembly? If yes, LatestLY has compiled a list of the school assembly news headlines for you. From national and international news to sports updates and developments from cinema world, below are important news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines today and get ready for the March 18 presentation.

National News Headlines

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Proposes ‘Futuristic’ Budget of Rs 2.05 Lakh Crore

Ex-Union Minister Debendra Pradhan Passes Away at 84

Bill Gates Visits NITI Aayog’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ Strategy Room, Experiences AI-Enabled Immersive Centre Designed To Enhance Decision Making for Policymakers in India.

Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, IIT Madras Alumnus, Takes Charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation

International News Headlines

Iraq, Turkey Discuss Electricity, Energy Cooperation

Sunita Williams Set To Return to Earth Tomorrow

Afghan refugees: Pakistan turns down Kabul's request for extending deportation deadline

China ‘Appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘Positive Remarks’, Says Willing To Work With India

Business News Headlines

Adani Electricity Secures ‘Gold HR Excellence Award 2024’ at Brandon Hall in US

India’s Trade Deficit Dips to 3-Year Low of $14.05 Billion in February

Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices by up to 2 PC From April

NTT DATA Announces Multi-Billion AI, Infra Investments To Boost India’s Digital Future

Entertainment News Headlines

‘Pushpa 3’ Will Release Sometime in 2028, Says Producer Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar

Orry Lands in Legal Trouble After Consuming Alcohol in Katra, FIR Registered

Bindu Ghosh, Veteran Tamil Actress Known for Comedic Roles, Dies at 76 After Prolonged Illness.

Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash Adrija Roy Among 25 TV Celebs Duped in INR 1.48 Crore Energy Drink Ad Scam, 5 Booked

Sports News Headlines

Haryana and Manipur To Kick Off National Women’s Hockey Final Phase on Tuesday

AFC Champions League: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Drawn To Face Yokohama in QF, Al Hilal To Meet Gwangju FC

Hockey India Name 36-Member Core Probable Group for Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp

Inzamam-Ul-Haq Expresses Concern Over Pakistan Cricket Team’s Decline, Says ‘We Are Making Wrong Calls In Many Areas’

