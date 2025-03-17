Mumbai, March 17: Are you one of the students who are tasked with presenting important news headlines in the school assembly? If yes, LatestLY has compiled a list of the school assembly news headlines for you. From national and international news to sports updates and developments from cinema world, below are important news that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines today and get ready for the March 18 presentation.

National News Headlines

International News Headlines

  • Iraq, Turkey Discuss Electricity, Energy Cooperation

  • Sunita Williams Set To Return to Earth Tomorrow

  • Afghan refugees: Pakistan turns down Kabul's request for extending deportation deadline

  • China ‘Appreciates’ PM Modi’s ‘Positive Remarks’, Says Willing To Work With India

Business News Headlines

  • Adani Electricity Secures ‘Gold HR Excellence Award 2024’ at Brandon Hall in US

  • India’s Trade Deficit Dips to 3-Year Low of $14.05 Billion in February

  • Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices by up to 2 PC From April

  • NTT DATA Announces Multi-Billion AI, Infra Investments To Boost India’s Digital Future

Entertainment News Headlines

Sports News Headlines

  • Haryana and Manipur To Kick Off National Women’s Hockey Final Phase on Tuesday

  • AFC Champions League: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Drawn To Face Yokohama in QF, Al Hilal To Meet Gwangju FC

  • Hockey India Name 36-Member Core Probable Group for Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp

  • Inzamam-Ul-Haq Expresses Concern Over Pakistan Cricket Team’s Decline, Says ‘We Are Making Wrong Calls In Many Areas’

