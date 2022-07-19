Kochi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the "deplorable conditions" of roads in the state and asked the state government to take stern action if a road was damaged within six months of its construction.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made strong remarks against the state government and asked whether the roads should be named as "K-Road" to get it repaired.

The court made oral observations during a plea seeking to repair the damaged roads in the state.

The court said action should be taken against the engineer concerned if a road is damaged within six months of its construction and suggested that a vigilance case should be registered.

It also noted that road accidents due to bad roads are increasing these days.

