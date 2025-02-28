Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday announced the launch of growth hormone treatment under the state's KARE (Kerala United Against Rare Diseases) scheme, marking a significant step in rare disease care on World Rare Disease Day.

The government aims to detect congenital defects early and ensure expert treatment for children, according to a press release issued by George.

The minister added that the expensive hormone therapy, which costs lakhs of rupees, is now available free of charge through the KARE scheme.

To mark World Rare Disease Day, a GH treatment camp was organised at SAT Hospital, under the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, the release stated.

Growth hormone therapy was initiated for 20 children—14 diagnosed with Turner syndrome and six with GH deficiency—under the Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases. A multidisciplinary team conducted detailed examinations before administering the treatment, the release added.

Growth hormone, produced by the pituitary gland, plays a crucial role in a child's growth and muscle development. Its deficiency can lead to stunted growth in children and cause muscle weakness, fatigue, and bone fragility in adults. If left untreated, it may result in severe physical complications, the release noted.

The KARE project, launched in February 2024, is a pioneering initiative in rare disease care.

As part of this effort, SAT Hospital was upgraded to a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases. Enzyme Replacement Therapy for rare diseases also began at SAT Hospital in 2024, and 100 children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are currently receiving specialised treatment under the KARE project, the release added.

