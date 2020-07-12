Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 12 (ANI): State Minister for Industries and Sports EP Jayarajan has filed a complaint with Kerala DGP after his photo taken during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's wedding was morphed to add gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in it.

The Minister's wife's face was replaced with that of Swapna. This morphed image was then circulated by several people including Youth Congress leaders.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees From 'Sachin Pilot Camp'.

The Minister pointed out in the complaint that the morphed photo was purposefully circulated to tarnish him and the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in Kerala gold smuggling case.

Also Read | Rajasthan Crisis | 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep has been named as the fourth accused in the FIR taken by NIA and both were slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with first accused Sarith PS and third accused Fazil Fareed.

Sarith PS was arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large.

The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)