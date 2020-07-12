Karnal: Haryana CM ML Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' campaign & distributed helmets to youths y'day. He said, "Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety & regulation. Wearing a helmet is important". Karnal: Haryana CM ML Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' campaign & distributed helmets to youths y'day. He said, "Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety & regulation. Wearing a helmet is important" pic.twitter.com/3grqtNJorX— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020 I think every death, all these cases, as a principle, need to be fully investigated: Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, on Tuticorin custodial death case in Tamil Nadu. Karnal: Haryana CM ML Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' campaign & distributed helmets to youths y'day. He said, "Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety & regulation. Wearing a helmet is important". Karnal: Haryana CM ML Khattar launched 'Har Sar Helmet' campaign & distributed helmets to youths y'day. He said, "Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety & regulation. Wearing a helmet is important" pic.twitter.com/3grqtNJorX— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020 Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (both in middle) detained by National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru, Karnataka yesterday. Monsoon session of Parliament will be held certainly. Government will do all the formalities & take all precautions: Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Assam: Villages in Mohna ghat area of Dibrugarh have been flooded after water level of Brahmaputra river rose following incessant rainfall; normal life disrupted. Assam: Villages in Mohna ghat area of Dibrugarh have been flooded after water level of Brahmaputra river rose following incessant rainfall; normal life disrupted. (11/7) pic.twitter.com/U0jRwPZ8wW— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2v8I5MMS6V— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

New Delhi, July 12: A day after being tested positive for COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai informed that Sr Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital. On Saturday, both Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted to confirm that he has been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In Telangana, body of a COVID-19 patient was taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent says, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance."

In the United States of America (USA), COVID-19 tally continued to surge posted new daily virus case record of 66,528, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins. US President Donald Trump was seen wearing a mask while visiting a military hospital near Washington, D.C., the first time he did so on camera since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. "I'll probably have a mask," Trump told reporters on Saturday ahead of his trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.