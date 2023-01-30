Kochi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Kerala police has conducted a preliminary enquiry in connection with the various allegations regarding a leading lawyer in the State who had reportedly attempted to settle cases at the High Court here.

A senior police official from the district on Monday said, "An objective and an unbiased report" has been submitted before the State police chief in connection with the cases handled by lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is also an office-bearer of a lawyers association.

"We have submitted an unbiased and an objective report on the matters pointed out by the High Court," the senior police official told PTI.

Kerala Director General of Police Anil Kant's office said they have received the report and the State police chief was considering it.

"The High Court had directed the State police to look into the allegations in connection with the lawyer. The report was submitted by the Kochi City Police Commissioner. The DGP is considering it," Anil Kant's office said.

A section of lawyers have been alleging that the leading advocate has been collecting lakhs of money from his clients claiming that they were kickbacks to certain higher judicial officers.

It's also learned that the vigilance wing of the Kerala High Court has already inquired into the matter.

