Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 12 (PTI) Dramatic scenes unfolded at the central prison here on Tuesday after a murder convict, who had attempted to escape by climbing on to a tree nearby, was caught by prison officials after the branch on which he sat snapped nearly an hour into the standoff.

The prisoner's thwarted escape bid was televised live on local channels.

Kottayam-native Subash jumped the prison wall in the evening and climbed a tree located in the adjoining government compound but later fell onto a safety net spread under the tree by the fire services officials.

He was immediately taken to the hospital inside the central prison.

Earlier, the prison officials tried to reason with him while he was on the tree top but the prisoner refused to come down to safety.

Three fire service officials climbed the tree and attempted to bring him down but before they could get hold of him, he shifted to another branch resulting in it breaking and he fell on to the safety net spread under it.

The prison officials said a case will be registered against him for attempting to escape the jail.

The officials said Subash was convicted in 2014 and was housed in the open prison in the district but was shifted to the central prison recently after he displayed psychological issues.

