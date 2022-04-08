Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) Kerala reported 353 fresh cases of coronavirus and 75 related deaths on Friday, taking the total positives to 65,35,401 and the toll to 68,339.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 7th Roza of Ramadan on April 9 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Of the 75 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 72 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Also Read | Congress Slams BJP After RBI Lowers Growth Forecast, Asks 'Is This an Indication of Bahut Achche Din?'.

Currently, there are 2,351 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the State has tested 16,614 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 325 people recuperated from the disease today.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 95 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (68) and Kozhikode (33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)