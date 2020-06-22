Thiruvananthapuram, June 22 (PTI) Kerala reported its highest ever single day spike of 138 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 3,308.

This is the fourth straight day of over 100 infections being reported, after 118 on June 19, 127 on June 20 and 133 on Sunday.

With increasing number of cases, the government also declared four more regions in the state as hot spots, taking the total number to 112.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said 138 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala, of whom 87 came from abroad, 47 arrived from other states and four contracted the disease from their contacts.

The minister, in a medical bulletin, also said that 88 people were cured of coronavirus.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the maximum of 17 cases on Monday, Palakkad had 16, Ernakulam district 14, Kollam and Kottayam 13 each, she said.

Alappuzha and Thrissur districts reported 12 cases each, Thiruvananthapuram 11 and Kasaragod, nine, she said.

Kozhikode and Wayanad accounted for five cases each, while Pathanamthitta and Idukki had four each.

Kannur district reported three cases on Monday.

Two people from Idukki and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts contracted the disease through contacts.

There are 1,47,351 people under observation in the state out of which 2,126 are in isolation wards across various hospitals.

Till now, 1,747 persons were cured of COVID-19 and currently 1,540 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar Monday went into quarantine after a health worker who had interacted with him at a meeting at Thrissur tested positive recently.

Malappuram district has so far reported 201 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by neighbouring Palakkad with 154 and Kollam with 150 cases.

Ernakulam has 127 cases, while Pathanamthitta and Kannur have 126 and 120 cases respectively, the bulletin said.

Thrissur has reported 113 cases while Kozhikode and Kasaragod has 107 and 102 cases.

