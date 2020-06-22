New Delhi, June 22: The government on Monday refuted reports that the website of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was hacked by Chinese. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under which the DPIIT comes, said the site was down for maintenance work on June 22. News agency IANS had claimed that DPIIT's website was hacked and had a Chinese letter showing on its screen that seems to mean "meditation". China Admits It Lost ‘Less Than 20’ Soldiers During Violent Face-Off With India in Ladakh.

"There have been certain media reports alleging that the website of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry was hacked. It is clarified that NIC-DPIIT team had put the site on the routine maintenance mode in the forenoon of 22nd June," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry clarified. "Logo that appeared on DPIIT's maintenance site was that of a Japanese company which created the site long ago," it added.

DPIIT Website Not Hacked, Says Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Logo that appeared on DPIIT's maintenance site was that of a Japanese company which created the site long ago . DPIIT website is now running on NIC cloud & site was recently security audited. No data loss/hacking took place on website today during maintenance:Ministry of Commerce — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Quoting a senior official of DPIIT, IANS had reported that the government's business department's site was hacked. When the Ministry of Commerce was contacted, officials there, speaking on conditions of anonymity told IANS, that the matter is being looked into. The official added that the ministry is considering releasing a statement. A screenshot of the hacked website is available with IANS," the news agency had reported.

The report was carried by several media outlets as the DPIIT has been responsible for curtailing FDI of Chinese companies into India. Earlier, India decided to put Chinese investments through the government route, instead of the automatic route drawing Chinese ire. It was DPIIT which was responsible for the decision. It appeared believable as tensions are its peak with China after the Galwan face-off when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

