Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a key operative of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for allegedly vandalising a statue of B R Ambedkar in Jalandhar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, Resham Singh, a resident of Barnala district, was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh vandalised the Ambedkar statue at Nangal in Jalandhar's Phillaur in the first week of June, the officer said.

Yadav said the accused acted on the directions of US-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, a criminal wanted in multiple cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Also Read | PM Modi in Croatia: Vedic Chants Resonate in Zagreb As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Rousing Welcome (Watch Videos).

"Resham Singh had been absconding since the incident. He is also accused of repeatedly defacing public property with Pro-Khalistan and Pro-SFJ graffiti in #Patiala, #Faridkot, #Jalandhar, and other districts," Yadav said in a post on X.

"During the Indo-Pak escalation in May 2025, he painted inflammatory slogans such as 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Khalistan Zindabad' to incite public unrest and promote anti-national sentiments," he said.

Evidence indicates that he was receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, said the DGP.

"Arrested accused has prior arrests in two UAPA cases, registered in #Karnal (#Haryana) and #Sangrur (#Punjab), linked to similar offences," said Yadav.

Police said an FIR has been registered in Mohali and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)