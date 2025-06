Chennai, June 18: Several parts of Chennai will face a major power outage on Thursday, June 19, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes feeder and structure maintenance work. Over 135 locations across the city are expected to be affected. Heroic Act Caught on Camera in Chennai: Man Puts His Life on the Line, Saves Boy From Electrocution in Waterlogged Street; Video Surfaces.

The power cut will last from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on June 19, though TANGEDCO has stated that electricity supply may resume earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. The outage is likely to impact residents and those working from home, prompting authorities to advise advance planning. Weather Forecast Today, June 18: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Areas Affected by Channai Power Cut on June 19:

Chrompet: Temple Town Road, Bashyam Navarthna Flats, Jain Flats, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Ranga Nagar (1st to 6th Streets), Suburaya Nagar, Kasi Garden, NSK Street, Prasanthi Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Mahalakshmi Street.

Temple Town Road, Bashyam Navarthna Flats, Jain Flats, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Ranga Nagar (1st to 6th Streets), Suburaya Nagar, Kasi Garden, NSK Street, Prasanthi Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Mahalakshmi Street. Pallavaram West: Pammal Main Road, Attuthotti, Krishna Nagar (1st to 4th Streets), Muthamizh Nagar, NSK Street, Natarajan Street, Brindhavan Colony, Kennedy Street, Moongaileri Area.

Pammal Main Road, Attuthotti, Krishna Nagar (1st to 4th Streets), Muthamizh Nagar, NSK Street, Natarajan Street, Brindhavan Colony, Kennedy Street, Moongaileri Area. Anakaputhur: Entire Adam Nagar, Shankar Nagar (38th to 41st Streets), Appasamy & Sankar Nagar Main Road.

Entire Adam Nagar, Shankar Nagar (38th to 41st Streets), Appasamy & Sankar Nagar Main Road. Erumbliyur: Bharatha Matha Street, Valmiki Street, Erikkarai Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Kanthasamy Colony, LIC Colony, Kula Sekaran Street, Kasiyapper Street, Sundaram Colony.

Bharatha Matha Street, Valmiki Street, Erikkarai Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Kanthasamy Colony, LIC Colony, Kula Sekaran Street, Kasiyapper Street, Sundaram Colony. Chitlapakkam: Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sundaram Colony, Rajeshwari Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Register Office Area, Sabai Road, Maruthi Nagar 2nd Main Road, Swamy Street, Ramasamy Street, Marai Malai Adigal Street.

Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sundaram Colony, Rajeshwari Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Register Office Area, Sabai Road, Maruthi Nagar 2nd Main Road, Swamy Street, Ramasamy Street, Marai Malai Adigal Street. Tambaram: Kishkintha Main Road, Kannada Palayam, Sai Nagar Service Road, Vasantham Nagar, Samathuva Periyar Nagar, RK Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar.

Kishkintha Main Road, Kannada Palayam, Sai Nagar Service Road, Vasantham Nagar, Samathuva Periyar Nagar, RK Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar. Kadapperi: Thiruneer Malai Road, Sundaram Colony, Ramesh Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Amar Nagar, Rail Nagar, Singaravelan Street.

Thiruneer Malai Road, Sundaram Colony, Ramesh Nagar, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Amar Nagar, Rail Nagar, Singaravelan Street. Selaiyur: Parts of Paduvenchery, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Madambakkam Area, Radha Nagar, Parasuvanath Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yeshwanth Nagar, Greater Kailash Nagar.

Parts of Paduvenchery, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Madambakkam Area, Radha Nagar, Parasuvanath Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yeshwanth Nagar, Greater Kailash Nagar. New Colony (Kadapperi Substation): New Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Mandiri Flats, Cholavaram Nagar.

New Street, Ambedkar Nagar, Mandiri Flats, Cholavaram Nagar. Medavakkam: Perumpakkam Main Road, Pallavan Nagar, Pandian Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Jayachandiran Nagar (partial), LR Avenue, Ponniyamman Nagar, Athithangal, Kumaran Theatre area.

Perumpakkam Main Road, Pallavan Nagar, Pandian Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Jayachandiran Nagar (partial), LR Avenue, Ponniyamman Nagar, Athithangal, Kumaran Theatre area. Gowrivakkam: Vengaivasal Main Road, Santhosapuram, Ruby Building, Anantha Nagar, Indira Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Rangarajapuram, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Maharajapuram, Vijaya Nagaram.

Vengaivasal Main Road, Santhosapuram, Ruby Building, Anantha Nagar, Indira Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Rangarajapuram, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Maharajapuram, Vijaya Nagaram. Kovilambakkam: Vadakkupattu, Dharmaboopathy Nagar, Navins, Sathya Nagar, Subiksha Avenue.

Vadakkupattu, Dharmaboopathy Nagar, Navins, Sathya Nagar, Subiksha Avenue. Pallikaranai: Kamakodi Nagar, Labour Colony, Sai Balaji Nagar, Syndicate Colony, Velachery Magar Road, Gandhi Street, Nehru Street, Bhavani Amman Koil Street, Bharathidasan Street, Puravankara EWS.

Kamakodi Nagar, Labour Colony, Sai Balaji Nagar, Syndicate Colony, Velachery Magar Road, Gandhi Street, Nehru Street, Bhavani Amman Koil Street, Bharathidasan Street, Puravankara EWS. Gandhi Nagar (Adyar): Part of 1st Main Road, Krishnamachari Road, Gokul Hair Cut area, Sardar Patel Road.

Residents in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements to mitigate inconvenience during the five-hour power disruption.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).