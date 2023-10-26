Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar government has taken Haryana from the heights of development to the depths of destructions in its nine years rule.

Reacting to the completion of nine years of the BJP government in Haryana, Hooda said the state, which was a top investment destination during the previous Congress government, is now "number one in unemployment".

In a statement, the former chief minister claimed Haryana was the number one state in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, law and order, prosperity and development till 2014.

However, now it is number one in unemployment, crime graph has risen, corruption has increased while drug menace is also prevalent, he said.

He alleged the Khattar government has taken Haryana from the heights of development to the depths of destruction in its nine years rule.

He said that during nine years, this government neither established any new power plant in Haryana, "nor laid even one inch of new railway line, nor extended one inch of metro line".

"No national level institution, big project or big industry was established in the state during the present government's tenure," he claimed.

"In such a situation, what is the current government celebrating?," asked Hooda.

On the contrary, this government should apologize to the people for "wasting" nine years of Haryana, Hooda said.

Hooda said the government is considering Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID scheme) property IDs and Meri Fasal Mera Byora as its achievements, "but these have become the genesis of corruption and a noose around the neck of the people".

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Khattar addressed the media on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government, during which he highlighted several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

