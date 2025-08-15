Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that around 60 bodies have been found after a devastating flash flood hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar district on Thursday and the number of missing persons is still being ascertained.

He said rescue and relief operations were in full swing, with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and local administration working on the ground.

"Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him and assured all possible help.

BJP leader Sunil Kumar Sharma, who is Leader of Opposition, highlighted the scale of the challenge ahead.

"Our biggest challenge is to clear the debris and find those washed away and missing. Eyewitnesses said around 300 people were at the langar (community kitchens) when the devastation struck," Sharma said.

He said rescue teams will attempt to clear the debris and search for trapped individuals on Saturday.

"Essential commodities, water, and electricity have been restored in affected areas, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been personally monitoring the situation, taking updates from him twice in the day," he added.

Indian Army, in close synergy with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration and State Disaster Response Force, launched an extensive Search and Rescue Operation following a devastating cloudburst in Chashoti village.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 am along the route of the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, causing flash floods and widespread destruction in the area, which resulted in casualties of yatris and locals. (ANI)

