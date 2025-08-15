Bangkok, August 15: Princess Bajrakitiyabha Nanendira Mahidol of Thailand, who has been unconscious for nearly three years following a heart condition, is now battling a severe bloodstream infection, the Bureau of the Royal Household said on Friday, August 15. The statement on Princess Bajrakitiyabha's health marks the first official update on her condition since 2023.

According to the reports, doctors detected the infection on August 9, 2025, and have since administered multiple antibiotics and blood pressure medication to stabilise her condition. Medical devices continue to support the 46-year-old royal’s lung and kidney functions, the palace said. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Military Clashes, Says Official.

Who Is Princess Bajrakitiyabha?

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, known locally as “Princess Bha”, is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the only child from his first marriage. Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was educated in Thailand, the UK, and the US. She later earned degrees in law and international relations from Cornell University.

She has served as a diplomat to Austria, Slovakia, and Slovenia, worked with UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and holds the rank of general in the King’s Royal Security Command. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: 9 Civilians Killed As Both Countries Exchange Fire in Clashes.

The princess collapsed in December 2022 during a military dog training session in Nakhon Ratchasima, north of Bangkok. Since then, she has remained unconscious in the hospital. While the 73-year-old king has yet to name an heir, analysts had once seen her as a possible successor, which would make her Thailand’s first female monarch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).