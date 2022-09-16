Bengaluru, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday flagged off the inaugural run of Kolhapur Express virtually.

The train will run between Kalaburagi and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus in Kolhapur.

After the flag-off, Danve said Vande Bharat trains are the future of railways. The run of trains is being restored and Kalaburagi-Kolhapur Express is one among them, he added.

Extending the run of the train from Solapur to Kalaburagi in one direction and Miraj to Kolhapur in other direction will greatly benefit, farmers, traders, tourists, pilgrims, students and other passengers along this route, Dalve said.

