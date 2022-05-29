Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Two employees of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and alcoholics here were injured when an inmate allegedly stabbed them on Sunday, a police officer said.
Rajiv d Costa and Arup Naskar suffered injuries after the patient, undergoing treatment at the centre for the past one month, stabbed them in the kitchen around 8:30 am, he said.
The patient has been arrested.
The condition of one of the injured, who had to be admitted to a hospital, is stated to be serious, the officer said.
Further investigation is underway.
