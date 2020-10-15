Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara District in-charge Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, on Thursday, held talks with Sericulture and Horticulture Minister Dr KC Narayana Gowda in Bengaluru on the establishment of world-class hi-tech silk market and mango processing plants in Ramanagar district.

According to a press release, the tender has already been called for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the silk market. A tender for the development of the market will be called for after the completion of the DPR.

The proposed silk market will be developed in an 11-acre plot of land between Ramanagar and Channapatna which has already been earmarked for this. For this project, NABARD will provide a loan of Rs 50 crore. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government will not be investing in this project, stated the release.

The purchasing centres for silk crossbreed and superior bivoltine cocoons will be set up separately in this marketplace. Banking facilities along with lodging for farmers coming to the market at night will also be developed in the new marketplace. The Deputy Chief Minister said that he has discussed these aspects with the minister.

Narayan said that data of the silk farmers and the cocoons will be collected from those who come to the new market to sell silk. This will enable easy and comprehensive access to the data regarding the farmers who produce the best cocoons.

Furthermore, the Sericulture Department has agreed to hand over 25 acres of land under its control to the Horticulture Department for a mango processing plant to be built using the latest technology near Kailancha village in Ramanagar Taluk. This matter was also finalized during talks between the Deputy Chief Minister and the Horticulture Minister.

Narayan further added that Horticulture Department secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria has initiated the land transfer process today and that it has got the full cooperation of the Horticulture Minister. (ANI)

