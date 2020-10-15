Patna, October 15: As Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are drawing closer, political parties are trying to woo voters with innovative ways. Campaign for upcoming assembly polls has turned into a rap battle. Days ahead of the elections in the state, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come up with raps –‘Ka Kiye Ho’ and ‘Bihar Main Ee Baa’ respectively, to target each other.

Congress in its rap ‘Ka Kiye Ho’, took a dig at the ruling government of the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU). The grand old party raised questions on government policies and ‘slow rate of development’ in the state. The Congress also target the ruling government over the spread of coronavirus in the Bihar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Sounds Poll Bugle by Promising Atmanirbhar Bihar.

Rap by Congress:

Meanwhile, the BJP in its rap, focused on the development which took place under its government. The saffron party claimed that medical facilities and employment opportunities have increased in Bihar under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The rap also highlighted that electricity and water facilities had reached every household. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Rap by BJP:

The assembly elections in Bihar are taking place in three phases, starting from October 28. This is the first major state election that is set to take place in India amid COVID-19. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar Election Results 2020 will be announced on November 10. The BJP is contesting these polls in alliance with JDU, while the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties are contesting together. The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will end on November 29.

