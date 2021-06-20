Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): As several districts in Karnataka are seeing a significant decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has allowed shops, hotels, clubs and restaurants in districts that have a positivity rate of less than five per cent to operate till 5 pm from Monday.

Additionally, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The revised guidelines will come to effect from 6 am, June 21 and to remain effective till July 5.

"All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5 pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

As per the order, the districts that have less than 5 per cent positivity are - Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Koppal, Chikkabalapura, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP Area), Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

"All hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm for in-dining with 50 per cent capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and no liquor will be permitted to be served while in-dining. Home delivery is permitted 24/7. However, hotels, restaurants cateries, bars and chibs with air-conditioning are not permitted to operate," the order said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,815 new COVID-19 cases, 11,832 discharges and 161 deaths were reported in the state. There are currently 1,30,872 active cases in the state. (ANI)

