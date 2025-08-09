Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly condemned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay for making what he described as baseless, irresponsible, and degrading allegations in connection with the phone-tapping issue, according to an official statement.

KTR said Bandi Sanjay had crossed all limits by resorting to "senseless, unfounded, and third-rate remarks" without verifying facts, purely to grab cheap publicity and media attention.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Over 100 Flights Delayed Due to Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

According to the release, KTR alleged that Bandi Sanjay had made a habit of hurling such unfounded accusations and sensational statements in political discourse. He remarked that the Union Minister "lacked" even a basic understanding or knowledge of how surveillance and intelligence systems function. "Holding a ministerial post is not as easy as carrying the shoes of your Delhi bosses," KTR quipped, adding that such a position demands responsibility and awareness.

He further said that every time Bandi Sanjay speaks on the phone-tapping matter, his comments stoop to an even lower level, misleading the public with false propaganda. "Bandi Sanjay has turned into a political joker, staging street dramas for cheap publicity and to remain in the headlines," KTR charged.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

Issuing a stern ultimatum, KTR challenged Bandi Sanjay to prove even one percent of his allegations with evidence. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the remarks and a public apology. KTR confirmed that a legal notice was being served and warned that if Bandi Sanjay failed to apologise within 48 hours, he would drag him to court. the release added.

KTR stressed that the phone-tapping issue was a sensitive matter with serious legal implications, yet Bandi Sanjay was deliberately distorting facts and making baseless charges without any proof - a clear reflection of his political immaturity and irresponsibility.

"False accusations, street level language, and lies for cheap publicity - these have become Bandi Sanjay's political trademark. We will not tolerate such reckless allegations any further, and I will challenge them in a court of law," KTR asserted.

Bandi Sanjay has alleged that his own phone was tapped under the pretext of Maoist activity, along with those of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several BRS MLAS during the KCR-led government.

"I appeared for questioning today as per the notice given by the SIT officials. It has come to light that my phones were being tapped every moment. I was even shocked to discover several things. They tapped the phones using the pretext of Maoists. Along with me, the phones of Revanth Reddy and BRS MLAs were also tapped. In fact, I was the first person to expose the issue of phone tapping," he said.

"I was shocked to hear the revelations made by the SIT police during the inquiry. Whatever political programs I planned, the police already knew about them in advance. They used to call our staff and ask, 'You are planning this particular program, right?' Now I understand--it was all because of the phone tapping. That's why, during KCR's regime, everyone used only WhatsApp calls. Even beggars wouldn't use regular phone calls--this shows the extent of atrocities under the BRS rule," the Karimnagar MP said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)