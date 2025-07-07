Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of his birthday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that he would be distributing KCR Kits to 4,910 new mothers and babies in Sircilla district, on his upcoming birthday July 24 as a part of his annual 'Gift A Smile' campaign.

In a post on X, KTR said, "This year, I want to focus on progress, on hope, and on life. There were 4910 institutional deliveries in the past 18 months in Sircilla district. Each scheme introduced by KCR garu is definitely life-changing. But If I have to pick a favourite, it will be KCR Kit. What is more life-changing than life itself? So! We decided to distribute KCR Kits to all 4910 new mothers and babies."

He said that the last five birthdays have been absolutely fulfilling for him, thanks to the launch of the Gift A Smile campaign.

"The last five birthdays have been absolutely fulfilling for me personally with the launch of #GiftASmile campaign. Year 2020 was a tough year for everyone around the globe, healthcare required much attention. So! Under 'GiftASmile' with the help of my supporters we managed to gift a total of 108 ambulances to various Govt hospitals in our state," he said.

He said that in 2021, more than 1400 custom-made tri-wheelers were given to differently abled brothers and sisters who needed them.

"We focused on education in 2022. Managed to provide 6000 Samsung tabs in Sircilla district. There was a significant rise in the number of students who cracked NEET/JEE and other competitive exams. Something I will definitely cherish for a lifetime," he said.

He further said that year 2023 too was also about education. "We could help 116 meritorious children from State home, Yousufguda. We provided them with high powered i5 Dell laptops and extended every support needed for their training & coaching," he further said.

"During 2024, we saw an unfortunate rise in weaver suicides in Sircilla district. So dedicated last year to help all those families who were affected by such unfortunate deaths," he further said.

"What started as a small idea of avoiding bouquets on birthdays has now become an annual ritual that I truly look forward to! Eternally thankful to everyone who has been a part of "GiftASmile," he added.

Gift a Smile is an initiative launched by KTR on his birthday, July 24, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)