Silver Lion for Argentine’s Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India’s Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders

Rio de Janeiro, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried with him symbols of India's rich artistic and cultural heritage as gifts for the top leadership of Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago, during his official visit to the two countries last week. PM Modi gifted a hand-etched silver lion on a Fuchsite stone base to Argentina's President Javier Milei during his two-day visit to Buenos Aires.
Crafted by skilled Rajasthani artisans using silver and Fuchsite sourced from India's mineral-rich regions, the piece beautifully embodied the country's rich artistic and geological heritage. A striking example of Rajasthan's renowned metalwork and gemstone artistry, the intricately detailed silver lion symbolises courage and leadership, while the Fuchsite base—known as the 'Stone of Healing and Resilience' — adds natural beauty and meaning.
Prime Minister Modi also gifted a Madhubani painting to the Vice President of Argentina, Victoria Eugenia Villarruel. This Madhubani painting of the Sun beautifully showcases one of India’s oldest folk-art traditions from the Mithila region of Bihar. Renowned for bold lines, intricate patterns, and natural colours, Madhubani art traditionally adorned walls during festivals to bring prosperity and ward off negativity.
The piece highlights the Sun, a symbol of energy and life, surrounded by detailed floral borders and motifs that fill every space—a hallmark of the style. Rooted in cultural heritage and meticulous craftsmanship, it is both a decorative piece and a vibrant tribute to