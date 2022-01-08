Leh, Jan 8 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) R K Mathur on Saturday visited the Phyang monastery and said his administration plans to support museums at monasteries having precious collections of artefacts from the next financial year.

He said the union territory administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Main Accused Niraj Bishnoi Threatens to Commit Suicide in Police Custody, Claims DCP KPS Malhotra.

The L-G made the remark after local councillor Tundup Nurbu requested for construction of a museum at Phyang monastery to preserve and put centuries-old statues and sacred artefacts on display for visitors.

"We plan to support museums with a good collection and precious collection of artefacts in the monasteries starting from the next financial year. The UT Administration is striving to protect the rich culture and heritage of Ladakh," Mathur said.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Devotees Allowed to Offer Prayers at Gurudwaras Tomorrow During Weekend Curfew, Says DDMA.

He also shared the administration's plan to document and record the history of each village in Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)