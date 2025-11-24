New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Barphukan on his birth anniversary, saying "his life will remain a lighthouse of inspiration for patriots forever."

Hailing him as one of the greatest warriors in Indian history, Shah said in a post on X that Barphukan's patriotism not only safeguarded Assam but also protected the cultural fabric of the entire Northeast.

Shah emphasised that Lachit Barphukan's legacy continues to inspire generations.

"Tributes to one of the greatest warriors of our history, Ahom General Lachit Barphukan Ji, on his Jayanti. His unflinching patriotism, invincible valour, and unparalleled military leadership not only shielded Assam and the rest of our Northeast from the onslaught of the Mughals but also secured the region's precious cultural heritage. His life will remain a lighthouse of inspiration for patriots forever," Shah posted on X.

Lachit Barphukan, the 17th-century general of the Ahom Kingdom, is celebrated for his historic victory against the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Leading the Ahom forces on the Brahmaputra River, Barphukan repelled an advancing Mughal army despite being heavily outnumbered, ensuring Assam's sovereignty and halting Mughal expansion into the Northeast. His strategic brilliance, especially in naval warfare, remains a defining chapter of India's military history.

Every year, Assam and the Northeast observe his birth anniversary with ceremonial events, lectures, and tributes, honouring his contributions to safeguarding the region's identity and autonomy. The government has also hosted national-level commemorations in recent years, reaffirming Barphukan's enduring relevance in India's historical and cultural consciousness. (ANI)

