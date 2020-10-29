Leh, Oct 29 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one more virus-related death, taking the infection case load to 6,085 and the fatalities to 74, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 107 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 643, they said.

One patient, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Leh, the officials said, adding that his death took the number of fatalities in the district to 36. The rest of the 38 deaths had taken place in Kargil.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 58 were reported in Leh and three in Kargil, they said.

The officials said that 100 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Leh and seven others in Kargil after recovery.

With this, the total number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,369, which is 87 per cent of the total caseload, they said. PTI AB

