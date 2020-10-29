New Delhi, October 29: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari pulled up top officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the delay in finishing projects. Nitin Gadkari expressed displeasure over the attitude of top officials of the government agency during the inauguration of NHAI headquarter at Delhi's Dwarka. He even used like "Nalayak, Nikammi and Bhrast" for NHAI bureaucracy in the NHAI. NHAI to Collaborate with IITs, Other Institutes for Improving Highway Infra.

The Union Minister questioned the officials for taking nine years to complete the building. Gadkari said that a research paper should also come up over the delay in constructing the building. Gadkari said: "It is a tradition to extend greetings after any new work is completed... I don't how to do that... I am ashamed. It was decided in 2008 how the building would be built. Tender was completed in 2011. It took two governments and eight chairmen to finish the construction." Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates NHAI's New Building in Nagpur, Says the Authority Needs Reforms.

Video of Gadkari's Statement:

Inauguration of NHAI's New Building https://t.co/5Z71qs80P4 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 26, 2020

Here Are The Five Things Gadkari Said on The Inauguration of the NHAI Building:

The union minister called bureaucracy of NHAI, "nalayak, nikammi aur bhrast" meaning incompetent, inefficient and corrupt. He even questioned the outstanding grades of the NHAI bureaucracy in annual grades.

He said it was not a matter of pride as the building was constructed in 12 years. He added, he was ashamed due to this.

He also compared the NHAI's project with that of the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. "We say with pride that we will complete the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in two to three years. It is worth Rs. 80,000 to Rs one lakh crore. But it took so many years to complete this project of Rs. 250 crore," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister even questioned the agency for not being able to retain fresh graduates from IIT.

Lashing out at NHAI officials, the Union Minister said that strict action should be taken against incompetent employees.

The union minister emphasised on the need to bring in reforms in NHAI. He also said there are many officials who do not take any decisions despite working in the NHAI for over 10-12 years. Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways, General (Retired) VK Singh was also present during the virtual inauguration of the project.

