Leh, Aug 17 (PTI) Ladakh's Department of Tourism will organise an event next week for promoting domestic tourism in Leh, the capital city of the Union territory, with a focus on aspects of adventure, spirituality, culture, among other themes, officials said on Tuesday.

This was revealed at a meeting on Monday chaired by the Secretary, Tourism, Mehboob Ali while reviewing arrangements for the 'Rejuvenating Tourism: Another Day in Nirvana' event to be held in Ladakh from August 25-29.

The event will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Ladakh; Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI).

Ali informed that the objective of the programme is to promote Leh (Ladakh) under domestic tourism with a focus on aspects of adventure, spirituality, tranquillity, natural beauty, culture and film tourism.

Further, he said the event aims to provide indigenous product knowledge to the industry, stakeholders and also to provide a platform to the local stakeholders for interaction with the tour operators and buyers from the rest of the country.

The event will include activities like exhibition, panel discussion, and technical tours to showcase new tourism facilities and tourism products of Ladakh, he said.

While reviewing the arrangements, the Tourism Secretary directed the officers concerned to make all necessary arrangements to make the event successful.

