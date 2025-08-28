New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday heard arguments on behalf of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-job scam case. Her counsel, senior advocate, concluded arguments on the framing of charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne conducted the hearing through video conferencing, with the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI also appearing virtually. The proceedings were held in a closed courtroom via VC.

Also Read | Is Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan Recruiting for Government Jobs Under the Ministry of Rural Development? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth About Fake Claims by ssabhiyan.org Website.

The court has now listed the matter for hearing arguments on the framing of charges on behalf of Bhola Yadav.

Earlier, during the hearings on August 19, it was submitted that Rabri Devi had purchased land and paid for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Is New Mani Shankar Aiyar of Congress': Sambit Patra Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' (Watch Video).

Special judge Vishal Gogne heard the arguments on behalf of Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. Her counsel, senior advocate, had submitted that the CBI had to show that there was corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration.

The senior advocate had submitted documents in relation to two sale transactions. He submitted that for every sale deed, there was a payment. In a purchase of land, Rs 13 lakh were paid through a cheque.

The CBI case is that the land was given for jobs. However, as per the statement of witnesses, the land was sold for money, a senior advocate had argued. He further had submitted that "now all these people are made accused. If it is the case, then all the appointments should have been cancelled."

"Have CBI shown that 950 applications were filed. If they say that 30 applications were filed directly with the GM, senior counsel questioned.

He had further submitted that the applicants followed all due process. "Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are not connected," he added.

Senior advocate had submitted that "buying land is not a crime. CBI's case is that Lalu Yadav favoured a candidate by substituting a job for land. The land were purchased may be on cheaper rates. The accused should be a beneficiary without consideration. It should be without any money or any other considerations. I (Rabri Devi) paid money to these people to purchase the land. No jobs were given in lieu of land."

The CBI has already concluded its arguments on the framing of charges. The case involves former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family. The agency has charge-sheeted 103 accused in the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)