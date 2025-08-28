Is Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan Recruiting for Government Jobs Under the Ministry of Rural Development? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth About Fake Claims by ssabhiyan.org Website

New Delhi, August 28: A website claiming to represent Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan (SSB) has surfaced online, inviting applications for multiple positions across India. The platform, hosted at https://ssabhiyan.org, projects itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Rural Development and has called upon job seekers to submit their details for recruitment. The claims have attracted attention on social media and raised concerns among aspirants about the authenticity of these advertised vacancies.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now stepped in to clarify the situation through its official PIB Fact Check handle. According to PIB, the website is completely fake and has no association whatsoever with the Ministry of Rural Development or the Government of India. It emphasised that no such recruitment drive has been launched under the name Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

PIB Confirms SSB Recruitment Website is Fake, Not Linked to Government

Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan (SSB) is falsely claiming to recruit for various positions across India, portraying itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Rural Development. The website https://t.co/ZtIDTKj18h has invited online applications for multiple posts.… pic.twitter.com/ZfEgkngj5y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 28, 2025

Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information on suspicious websites. Those who may have already interacted with such portals or shared data are encouraged to report suspected cybercrimes immediately through the Government of India’s official portal https://cybercrime.gov.in. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

This clarification once again highlights the growing menace of fraudulent recruitment websites that exploit the aspirations of job seekers by misusing the names of government ministries or schemes. Citizens are urged to verify all such claims through official channels before engaging, applying, or making any payments. The Government has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against such misleading platforms to safeguard public interest.

Fact check

Claim : Swasthya Shiksha Abhiyan (SSB) is recruiting for multiple posts across India, claiming affiliation with the Ministry of Rural Development. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirmed the website is fake and SSB has no link with the Ministry or Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

