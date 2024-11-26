New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday filed before a Delhi court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The CBI, which had on September 20 informed Special Judge Vishal Gogne that it had obtained sanctions to prosecute Prasad in the case, submitted before the court that sanctions regarding the prosecution of one public servant was still awaited.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Settles Flat at 80,004, Auto Shares Slide.

The central probe agency made the submissions while seeking more time to obtain the remaining document.

The judge took the documents on record and directed the CBI to submit the sanction by December 23, when the court would hear the matter.

Also Read | Shukrayaan-1 Approved: Union Government Gives Green Light to India's Venus Orbiting Mission and Setting Up Bharatiya Antariksha Station, Says ISRO.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)