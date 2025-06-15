Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Last rites of 44-year-old Kalpana Prajapati, who died in the Air India-171 plane crash, were performed in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Sunday.

Her body was handed over to her family after DNA matching. Her son's blood sample was taken for a DNA test, and after it matched, Kalpana Prajapati's body was handed over to the family.

Kalpana a resident of Vadodara's Manjalpur area was going to London to meet her son when she died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Among those who were killed in the plane crash were 28 from Vadodara, out of which DNA samples of three people have matched, and their bodies are being handed over to their families so far.

Speaking to reporters, Prajapati's son Heer Prajapati said, "As much as we are worried about our family, the government is also ready to give us the same help... I am so sad that I cannot express it in words..."

Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr Rajnish Patel said that a total of 31 DNAs have been identified as of now, and 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives," he told reporters.

The identification process of the body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is still in process as the hospital administration has not been able to match his DNA as of now, as informed by Dr Rajnish Patel.

Rupani was among the 241 victims of the June 12 AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after takeoff. A total of 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots, were on board flight AI 171.

"The identification process of the body of former CM Vijay Rupani is still underway. We have still not been able to match the DNA. We will inform the press as soon as we find his body", Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters. (ANI)

