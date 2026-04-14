Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday alleged a sharp deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, claiming that incidents of violent crime and offences against women have risen significantly since the Congress government assumed power in 2022.

He also announced that the BJP would launch a campaign against the state government to "expose its failures" on law and order and governance.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Thakur said the government has failed to respond sensitively to serious crimes and accused it of focusing on events rather than governance.

"The day the Congress party assumed power in Himachal Pradesh, law and order has deteriorated. The government does not seem concerned about who lives or dies," he said.

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Referring to past incidents, Thakur cited the murder of a man in Chamba, alleging that "a person was cut into eight pieces," and claimed that merely announcing arrests emboldens criminals.

He also highlighted a recent incident involving the killing of a 19-year-old college student, who was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon. "A young girl going to college was brutally murdered. The accused was caught by locals and handed over to police. It has come to light that he was a drug addict, but there is also suspicion that someone else could be involved. This incident has shaken the entire state," he said.

Expressing concern for the victim's family, Thakur added, "The father is a poor truck driver. The family has lost a brilliant daughter. We express our condolences and stand with them."

He further alleged lapses in basic infrastructure, stating that the victim could have been saved if public transport services near her residence had not been discontinued.

Citing official data, Thakur claimed that crime figures have increased over the past three years. "There have been 6,246 NDPS cases, 5,346 challans, and 57 cases remain untraceable. There have been 66 overdose deaths, 239 murders, and 1,011 rape cases reported. Theft cases stand at 3,032 and dacoity cases at nine," he said.

He also alleged a rise in crimes against women, stating that such cases increased from around 1,600 in 2022 to nearly 1,850 in 2025. Thakur listed several incidents across districts, including alleged murders, assaults, and rape cases, calling the situation "grave and alarming."

"The government is organising marathons and awareness events, but what are the results? The Chief Minister himself has said that 25,000 drug addicts have been identified. What action has been taken? What is the rehabilitation plan?" he asked.

Thakur accused the administration and police officials of failing in their duties. "Officials are busy making social media reels instead of maintaining law and order. There is a lack of coordination between ministers and the Chief Minister," he said.

He further alleged internal discord within the government and claimed that senior officials were exerting undue influence. "The government is being run by officials for their own interests. Even senior bureaucrats have raised concerns. The Chief Minister must respond," he added.

In remarks to ANI, Thakur said, "Drug abuse has reached alarming levels in Himachal Pradesh. Young people are being found dead in public places due to overdose. Such incidents were never seen before in the state."

He reiterated concerns over rising violence linked to drug abuse, adding, "Murders and suicides are increasing due to drug addiction. The government is spending crores on awareness campaigns, but there are no visible results."

Calling for accountability, Thakur said the state government must take immediate corrective measures. "This is a serious law and order issue. The people of Himachal deserve answers," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)