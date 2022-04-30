New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for the Patiala violence between two groups that occurred on Friday and reflects the deteriorating law and order situation.

Thakur said he had raised doubts about the capabilities of AAP on many occasions.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Even before polls, questions were raised about the intentions and capabilities of AAP. Questions were repeatedly raised over their connections with people and the kind of thought that they promote. What happened in Patiala is a signal of the deteriorating law and order situation."

Taking a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Union Minister said that he is seen spending "more time outside Punjab" than in the state.

"The Chief Minister is spending more time outside Punjab than in the state. Is the state government able to do anything? Under whose protection has the incident happened? Would the state government take strict steps against the perpetrators who tried to disrupt peace?" he said.

Thakur demanded answers from the AAP government over the violent incident in the "bordering state" and asserted that the Centre wants peace and brotherhood in Punjab.

"The AAP has to answer because a lot of questions are arising that if such incidents take place in a district in a bordering state, then the steps should be taken at the right time. Centre and BJP wants peace and brotherhood in Punjab," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned the perpetrators of the Patiala violence and said that strict action would be taken against the ones who would disrupt peace in Punjab.

Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended on Saturday in Patiala where clashes erupted between two groups in which four people were injured. Three senior police officials have also been transferred in connection with the incident on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the district yesterday till 6 am today after clashes broke out near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala city on Friday afternoon as members of two groups hurled stones and brandished swords at each other. Police personnel were deployed to bring under control the situation. Two policemen were among those injured.

On Saturday morning the Punjab government temporarily suspended mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 6 pm in the city today. (ANI)

