Mumbai, April 30: The holy month of Ramadan has entered its fourth week and this year, the festival is being celebrated with much cheers all across the globe. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and other parts of the country will observe the 29th Roza of Ramadan on May 1.

This year, Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was sighted on the evening of April 2. During Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk. Eid Moon Sighting 2022, Chaand Raat Live News Updates: Australia, Singapore To Celebrate Eid on May 2; Shawwal Crescent Search in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Oman Today.

They abstain from eating or drinking water. Muslims begin their fast with Sehri and break their fast at Iftar. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during Ramzan. Only those Muslims who are either traveling or are ill are allowed to abstain from fasting.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslim adults also engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran. Ramzan is also a time to introspect about one's life and also share meals with family and friends.

Traditionally, Muslims break their fast at Iftar by eating dates and drinking water which is then followed by light and nutritious meals. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for the 29th Roza of Ramzan on May 1. Eid 2022 Date in Australia: Eid-al-Fitr to be Celebrated in Australia on May 2, Chaand Raat on May 1.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 1:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 29 1 May 2022 04:33 07:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 1:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 29 1 May 2022 04:15 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 1:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 29 1 May 2022 04:04 18:40

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).