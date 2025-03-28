Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Thursday expressed gratitude to those who supported the 'Bandh' called by the party in response to the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi.

Addressing the media, Marandi said, "Firstly, on behalf of BJP, I extend my gratitude to all those who contributed to today's 'Bandh.' This Bandh was especially over the law and order situation in the state."

He also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the public during the protest.

"I apologise to all those who faced any problems during the Bandh. The law and order situation is in chaos in the state. That's why crimes like killings, robberies, kidnaps...are happening in the daylight," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders protesting against the murder of Anil Tiger were detained by the police. The protest was part of the Ranchi bandh called by the BJP in response to the killing of their leader.

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth also participated in the protest against Anil Tiger's murder. Reacting to the incident, Seth said, "I, as a public representative, cannot be a mute spectator. Ranchi has become a capital of crime. The rule of law has collapsed under Hemant Soren's government. This is jungle raj. I say the 'Yogi' model should be implemented here. In the morning, DSP came to my residence. I don't need security or need to sit in a guest house, as I am a public representative."

SP City-Ranchi Raj Kumar Mehta said, "Police action is underway in the case. There is no place for criminals here. We are trying to restore normalcy and open the shops here, as implementing a 'Bandh' is not a constitutional right."

Earlier, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo was detained by the police during the protest against the murder of Anil Tiger. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Instead of catching criminals, political leaders who are protesting peacefully are being taken away by the police."

The BJP leader called the murder of the party's senior leader Anil Tiger "unfortunate" while dubbing Ranchi the crime capital.

"The way Anil Tiger was killed, he was a senior BJP leader... It is very unfortunate. Ranchi is becoming the crime capital. Just 25 meters away from the police station, in broad daylight, a public representative was killed... Today, the police are here to detain me... I wish the police had shown this effort when bullets were fired at him," Shahdeo told ANI.

Jharkhand BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. An accused in the murder has since been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official confirmed. (ANI)

