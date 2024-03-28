Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that if there is a case, then it should proceed and the law must take its course."

The ED on Tuesday had filed a case against Veena Vijayan, her IT company Exalogic Solutions, and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, to her and the company.

Also Read | Mumbai: Naigaon Man Kills Lover’s Husband in Bihar, Dismembers Victim's Body Into Six Pieces Before Disposing It in Jungle; Arrested After Six Months of Murder.

"Justice will have to take its course. Many of my party members have pointed to certain anomalies in these transactions. Therefore, if there is a case, it should be proceeded against," Tharoor told ANI.

"This is somewhat different from a case in which a sitting Chief Minister was himself arrested. This is a matter involving a private citizen, and certainly, the law must take its course," he added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Likely To Hold Meeting on March 31 To Finalise Remaining Candidates for General Polls.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Kerala Secretary MV Govindan launched a scathing attack on the central probe agency, and called it "a laborer for the BJP".

"ED is working as a labourer. What is their credibility? Do you believe in them? It is one of the major agencies in the country, about which the Supreme Court has said that its credibility has been lost. They can target anyone. They are working as labourers for the BJP. Central agencies are always being used for political gains," Govindan said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan reacted to MV Govindan's criticism and asked the latter to explain the service that has been rendered by the Chief Minister's daughter for receiving such a huge amount of money.

"The central investigative agencies have initiated action against the Kerala Chief Minister's daughter. Those who say this is harassment or a political attack should first explain the service provided by the Chief Minister's daughter in receiving this large sum of money. That is why this is considered a kickback. For the kickback, naturally, there will be an inquiry," he said.

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan had rejected allegations against his daughter Veena and her firm Exalogic Solutions of allegedly receiving "illegal payment" from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and said these were legal business deals.

"Exalogic had done business with several companies, and CMRL was one of them. Exalogic received remuneration as part of a legal agreement with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited. There is a deduction of income tax at source and a payment of GST. It is understood that this has been disclosed in the income tax return of Exalogic Company," the Kerala CM had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)