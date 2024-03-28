Mumbai, March 28: The Maharashtra police on Tuesday, March 26, arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar for allegedly killing his lover’s husband. Police officials said that the accused killed his lover's husband and dismembered his body into six pieces. The alleged murder took place a few months ago. During the investigation, police also learned that the accused killed two of his friends too.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Suraj Umesh Singh, who lived in the Chinchoti area and worked at a general store. A police officer said that a man named Sunil Ranjak was found murdered in the Barapandeya village in Bihar six months ago. Post this, the Roha police registered a case acting on the complaint of the victim's wife. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Son to Death With Kitchen Knife After Argument Over Him Coming Home Drunk, Arrested.

The Bihar police ascertained the identity of the victim and called his wife, Sarita Ranjak, for questioning. During interrogation, the woman told cops that she asked her lover, Suraj Umesh Singh, to kill her husband. She also told cops that she wanted her husband out of her life so she could marry Singh. Following this, the police received a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Chinchoti, Naigaon.

The Naigain police on request of Bihar police formed two teams and started searching for the accused. After a brief period, the police nabbed Singh Chinchoti’s Patil Pada area. Cops said that during interrogation, the accused also confessed to a murder he committed 16 years ago. Back then, he killed two of his friends - Rajkumar Kanu and Satish Yadav at his native place. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Case Against Man for Raping 24-Year-Old Woman, Forcing Her To Terminate Pregnancy.

The Bihar police have registered a murder case against Singh in connection with the double murder that took place in his native place. Post this, the police handed over the accused to Roha police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).