New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked the beginning of its centenary celebrations with a three-day event in Delhi, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed members and well-wishers.

His speech, focusing on unity, self-reliance and purpose of the RSS's establishment drew reactions from political leaders and public figures.

Yoga guru Ramdev praised the address and said, "RSS is a nationalist organisation which is connected to its roots and wants to see India at the highest peak. Bringing the entire Hindu society together and facing modern challenges, a new narrative across the world is being built - how all Indians can contribute into the new role of India to enrich India educationally, culturally, financially, socially, religiously and politically while walking on the principle of self-reliance was seriously deliberated on by Mohan Bhagwat..."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the celebrations provided an opportunity to counter "misinformation" about the organisation.

"The most important thing is that the three-day event began today. I believe this is RSS' efforts towards clearing all that misinformation on it spread by a few people, speaking their truth and telling people about themselves. This is very successful...This is an eye-opener regarding the big works done by RSS and how it stood tall amid all difficulties..."

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel extended greetings on the occasion, saying, "Congratulations for the 100 years. Best wishes for the upcoming Amrit Kaal."

VHP International President Alok Kumar emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue between the RSS and society.

"The dialogue between RSS and society should always continue, it should increase. The Sarsanghchalak will hold these dialogues in four parts across the country. It felt good. What he said today will bring joy to the country...This was a good event," Alok Kumar said.

Deepa Malik, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, said she was inspired by the event.

"We learned a lot. We have been watching the RSS for 100 years. They have made patriotism and the nation their sole goals and dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. Mohan Bhagwat said something very beautiful today - matbhed ka arth manbhed nahi ho sakta. Where 142 crore Indians live together, there can be different sentiments and opinions but ultimately eveyone is of this nation. But when everyone connects their sentiments and comes together with a sense of patriotism to work for the nation - that is called an organisation. I am leaving from here with a lot of inspiration. Everyone should contribute towards service to the nation..."

The event marks the start of a series of programmes that will continue across the country as the organisation commemorates its 100th year on this Vijayadashami. (ANI)

