Pop music's current biggest star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end plan to tie the knot after a courtship of around two years. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced the move in a joint post on Instagram.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced on Tuesday that they were engaged to be married.

In a joint post on Instagram, the superstar singer and American football player said they planned to tie the knot.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read, accompanied by a dynamite emoji.

More to follow...

